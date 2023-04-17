Happy-Go-Lucky Mello Loves Life and a Game of Fetch

Mello is a young Shepherd mix whose energy level may only be matched by his love of life! This happy-go-lucky pup loves nothing more than zooming around our play yard and trying out every toy he can get to find the best one.
Once he’s decided on the best toy, it’s time for a game of fetch! He has been working on the “drop it” command and has become quite the master. He knows it’s just the way to get more fetch!
Mello was out with our mobile adoption team recently and had a great day. He learned how to sit politely for treats and started to work on “down”. Like many shepherds, he’s a quick study and loves to please!
Mello will benefit from a training class or two to polish his skills and learn more. If you’re an active home with just a pinch of patience, this guy will be a wonderful dog for you!
All dogs over 40 pounds like Mello have 50% reduced adoption fees through the end of April!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
