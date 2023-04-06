The Drought Is Over

In its Pipeline News the district says that, “While the most recent drought is effectively over, we must remember we live in a region where most years are dry, where drought will return and where climate change makes the work of water planning and delivery challenging. The reality remains that if we’re not in a drought, we are probably either getting into one or recovering from one.”
The report adds that as of April 1, the water level has increased to 204.9 feet above mean sea level, compared to 189.7 feet in March, 179.4 feet in February and 179.2 feet in January. A level between 200 and 250 feet is considered healthy.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment