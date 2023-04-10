A Moment in Monrovia History: Captain A.H. Johnson's 1887 Home

Home of Captain A.H. Johnson circa 1896. The house was moved from Banana (Hillcrest) near Alta Vista to 210 W Orange (Colorado). Built in 1887. The Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897 wrote: "Capt. A.H. Johnson come from Ft. Dodge, Iowa, ten years ago to find a home in this land of sunshine. He selected Monrovia as the most desirable place to him, and built a cozy home at the corner of Orange and Magnolia Streets, where he resides with his wife and daughter. He has twenty acres of oranges and lemons in Duarte, and twelve in Monrovia, from which he receives a very comfortable revenue. Before coming to California, Capt. Johnson led a very active life, being for a number of years employed in railroad building and other public enterprises, and he is now enjoying a well-earned rest, while at the same time personally supervising the work on his fruit ranches in Monrovia and Duarte. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
