Planning Commission to Consider Auto Shop Regulations

The Monrovia Planning Commission will consider recommending to the City Council an ordinance regulating automobile repair facilities. The proposed ordinance would address working outside of bays, the storage of vehicles, outdoor storage of equipment, and parking on public streets. An operations permit process is also being proposed to allow deviations from the standards with a focus on outdoor operations, outside storage, and outside storage containers. The Design Review Committee would review each application to determine if such activity may be permitted. Details
