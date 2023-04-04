Muñeco: Paparazzi Don’t Bother This Dog

Thankfully, Muñeco is more than just a pretty face. His name translates to “Sweetie”, and it’s perfect for him. He loves everyone he meets and soaks in the pets and scratches. His easy-going demeanor and laid-back attitude also vibe well with the So Cal lifestyle that he deserves.
All large dogs’ adoption fee is reduced by 50% until April 11th. Come meet the movie star Muñeco today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
- Brad Haugaard
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
