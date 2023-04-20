Monrovia High Junior, Ravyn Bradford, Wins Club's Youth of the Year Award

Ravyn Bradford (shown here), a junior at Monrovia High School, has won the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills (BGCF) Youth of the Year award for her strength, determination, and community service. She wins a $500 scholarship, and progresses to county competition. At the upcoming celebration, Ravyn will be honored along with Monte Baier, a longtime board member, donor, and club advocate, who will receive the Mary Wilcox Youth Advocacy Award; and Arlene Shirk, who will receive the Volunteer of the Year Award. BGCF Alumna Christen Austin will showcase selected works of her art representing the beauty of the black community. All proceeds from the event will support scholarships for students in BGCF's summer academic enrichment program.
Tickets for the celebration can be purchased at foothillsbgc.org/yoy or by calling 594-3258.
- Brad Haugaard
