School Board: Repair Roofs at Clifton, Wild Rose; Buy Computer Equipment, Software

~ Spending $1,005,363 with Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. to buy roof repair materials and supplies for roof repairs at Clifton Middle School and Wild Rose Elementary School planned for this summer. This is just the materials, not the installation. Details
~ Buying a computer backup system for $61,539. Details
~ Buying a $168,561 computer network switching system. Details
~ Buying Incident IIQ, "a specialized K12 help desk and asset management software" for $21,282 from IncidentIQ.com. Details
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment