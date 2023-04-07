City Wants Ideas How to Showcase Monrovia to National Civic League

Monrovia has been named as one of 20 finalists for the 2023 All-America City Award by the National Civic League (NLC) in recognition of its efforts to engage residents in decision-making. The award acknowledges communities' efforts to improve young people's health and well-being by engaging them in programs and initiatives. The city previously received this award in 1995. Monrovia will present before NLC juries, which will announce the 10 winners in June. If you have ideas how to showcase Monrovia to the juries, send them to City Manager Dylan Feik at dfeik@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
