Monrovia Police: Mother and Son Fist Fight in the Street; Cyclists Busted with Drug Paraphernalia; Man Caught Printing Copies of Driver's Licenses; Etc.

April 6 at 12:35 a.m., the owner of a business in the 1600 block of California reported an unknown male subject lingering in the exterior of a warehouse. Officers arrived and while approaching the location saw the suspect run away out of sight. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
April 6 at 1:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and Peck regarding the earlier trespassing call. An officer saw three suspicious subjects on bicycles. He attempted to stop them but they separated in three different directions. Officers located the three subjects, two were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subjects in possession of drug paraphernalia were arrested, issued citations, and released at the scene with citations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 10:57 a.m. a caller reported a suspicious subject in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and located the subject. They discovered the individual had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 7:02 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Primrose contacted a male adult subject. The subject had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was arrested without incident and transported for booking.
Death Report
April 7 at 4:32 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Cypress regarding a medical assist. They arrived on scene and shortly after the subject stopped breathing. The subject was later pronounced at the scene.
Burglary
April 7 at 5:56 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Madison reported their vehicle was broken into sometime during the night and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 7 at 1:53 p.m. a witness reported a traffic collision in the area of Eighth and Duarte. Officers and Paramedics responded to check on the well-being of the occupants. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress
April 7 at 6:36 p.m., a caller reported seeing two male adult subjects fighting in the 900 block of S. Monterey. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 7 at 7:13 p.m., loss prevention for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a customer shoplifted from the store three hours prior to him calling us. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 11:52 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain when she saw a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed. After stopping the driver, she discovered he was heavily intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted and he was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
April 8 at 2:46 a.m., residents in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported two adult males had been fighting outside. Officers arrived and found both subjects were brothers. The victim refused to prosecute and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for minor facial injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Structure Fire
April 8 at 7:21 p.m., a witness in the 400 block of Linwood reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment building. Officers and MFD responded and located the smoke. The apartment was unoccupied. The fire was quickly extinguished by MFD without incident. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / False ID / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 7:31 p.m., employees of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject put on new clothes, and locked himself in their bathroom. Officers arrived and were able to convince the subject to exit the bathroom. The store refused to prosecute for trespassing, however, the subject had a warrant for his arrest and provided false personal identifying information to officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud / Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 9:44 p.m., employees of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject who was not a guest of the hotel was using their guest computer room to print copies of people’s driver's licenses. Officers responded and located the male with a female subject in the parking lot. The photocopies of various driver's licenses were located along with drug paraphernalia. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
April 8 at 10:41 p.m., a caller reported a male and female fist fighting in the 500 block of California. Officers arrived and found the two adult subjects, a mom and her son, had stopped fighting. Both refused prosecution against the other and refused to be treated by paramedics for minor visible injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Cherry regarding a family dispute. The wife was upset with her husband and started throwing items out of the house. When the husband started retrieving his property, the wife punched him. The wife was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 9 at 2:49 p.m., a theft of a wallet was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. The victim received information that her credit cards were used at a nearby business. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 9 at 5:49 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Duarte. One of the parties fled the scene, leaving their license plate behind. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 9 at 10:00 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported someone damaged his apartment door. Officers arrived and checked the area for the suspect but he was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Juvenile
April 10 at 2:44 a.m., a father in the 200 block of E. Cherry called to report that his juvenile son left the home with a backpack. The area was checked but he was not located. He was entered into the Missing Person System.
Returned Missing Juveniles
April 10 at 8:14 a.m., officers responded to 200 block of E. Cherry regarding a returned missing juvenile. When officers arrived at the residence, there were three additional juveniles. One of the juveniles was a previously reported missing juvenile. Both juveniles were removed from the Missing Person System.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 10:42 a.m., an officer was extra patrolling a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. when she saw a subject wanted for making criminal threats. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Drug Arrest
April 10 at 1:31 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block S. Mountain officers when they stopped to talk with one of our local transients. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a pipe used for smoking controlled substances. He was arrested for drug paraphernalia and released on a citation.
Death Report
April 10 at 9:56 p.m., paramedics requested officers respond to the 800 block of W. Walnut regarding a deceased male subject. The next of kin coordinated with a mortuary to have the deceased male transported from the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 7:57 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a group of subjects setting up camp. A computer check of one of the subjects revealed an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
April 11 at 9:04 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Central regarding a fight between two roommates. One of the roommates accused the other of stealing his medications and punched him in the face. The victim roommate refused to prosecute. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 10:58 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a red light violation. As he approached the driver, he saw a handgun case laying in the back seat. The driver admitted to having the gun on him. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 11 at 12:23 p.m., officers responded to the area of Acacia and Oaks regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle collided with a power pole, causing it to lean and shut down traffic. A resident's water line was also broken and public works responded for the water shut off. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 12:24 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Huntington regarding an intoxicated subject. When they arrived, they saw it was a known subject that was intoxicated. The intoxicated subject assaulted a security guard at the location. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Residential Burglary
April 11 at 1:51 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Madison reported hearing her neighbor’s rear window being broken. The neighbor looked outside and saw broken glass, but no suspects. Officers arrived and checked the residence. The window screen was off and fresh pry marks were around the broken window. The suspects were unable to gain entry. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Shoplifting / Trespassing / Obstructing Officers – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 8:23 p.m., an employee of a clothing store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was in their store who has been known to shoplift. The subject was walking toward the exit doors with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers contacted the subject and he swung his fist at one officer. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 12 at 8:05 a.m., an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 300 block of S. Peck when he saw an unoccupied vehicle. A computer check of the license plate revealed it was reported stolen in Irwindale. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was stored. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 10:46 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Shamrock & Evergreen for a traffic violation. The driver told officers he was unlicensed and on parole for robbery. A computer check revealed a warrant for traffic violations. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 1:35 p.m., a caller reported a hit and run traffic collision in the area of Mountain & Evergreen. The suspect vehicle fled. After units arrived on scene, LASD advised they had a traffic collision at Buena Vista & Central and had the suspect vehicle stopped. The suspect was identified by the victims. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Arson
April 12 at 2:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the area of Pomona and Ivy. Officers arrived and saw a hole in the rear passenger window with smoke coming from the back seat. The vehicle abruptly burst into flames and was extinguished by MFD. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
April 13 at 2:48 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington due to an alarm activation. They arrived and found the front window shattered. The loss is to be determined. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
April 13 at 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a second business in the 900 block of W. Huntington due to an alarm activation. They arrived and found the side window shattered. An employee arrived and confirmed a burglary had occurred. This investigation is continuing
