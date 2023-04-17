Monrovia Days Committee Giving Away More Than $12,000 to Monrovia Non-Profits

Local non-profits serving Monrovia can provide volunteers to work a game booth at Monrovia Days and earn $50 per booth per hour of service. The Monrovia Days Committee will provide the game booths, games, and prize. All organizations need to do is provide the volunteers. Limited opportunities are available and priority will be giving to organizations serving Monrovia youth. Applications must be received no later than Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. If space is available, a single organization may host more than one booth or more than one day.
For more information, contact the Community Center at 256-8246 or email Shirley Yanez syanez@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
