Prince Recovering From Being Hit By Truck, Needs a Home

Prince was brought to Pasadena Humane after being hit by a truck. He was in rough shape with a serious fracture to one of his legs. The veterinary team determined that the best course of action for this sweet boy was to amputate the limb. Now that he is on the mend, the next thing this sweet boy needs is a home!
Prince is about three years old and as nice as can be. He gets around quite well already, so we suspect he’ll be running at full speed soon.
He has a cheerful disposition and a tail that never stops wagging, making him a joy to be around.
With his playful nature and infectious spirit, Prince is a reminder that it's not about the number of legs you have, but rather the size of your heart.
For the month of April, all dogs over 40 pounds have their adoption fees reduced by 50%!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
