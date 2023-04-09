Missing Person: Joseph Sanford

Arcadia Police Department seeks your help in locating a missing person: Joseph M. Sanford, Age 17, male black, 6'5", 180lbs, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, royal blue shorts and brown boots. Last seen: Walking E/B in the 400 Blk of E. Santa Clara St on 4/9/23 at 1pm with another male subject. Joseph does not have a cellular telephone with him, or any cash or credit cards. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Joseph M. Sanford, please call 911or contact the Arcadia Police Department.
