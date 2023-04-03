A Moment in Monrovia History: 'Neat and Attractive Cottage' of Dr. R.D. Adams

Home of Dr. R.D. Adams, circa 1896. 201 W. White Oak (Foothill) now 113 N Primrose. The women may be Dr. Adams' wife Callie and daughter. "Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897 writes: The neat and attractive cottage home of Dr. R.D. Adams is to be found at the corner of White Oak and Primrose avenues. Dr. Adams came to California from Kansas in 1888, and four years later took up his residence in Monrovia, succeeding to the practice of Dr. Stewart. His office is located on Myrtle Avenue near the post office. The doctor is a member of the School Board and is greatly interested in the education of the youth of the community." From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
