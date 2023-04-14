Monrovia's Third Grade News Reporter; Deaths In Monrovia Government Family; Jobs With Monrovia PD; Clifton Concert; Youth to be Honored

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ A Wild Rose Elementary third grader created a video news report (above) of the things she learned during her learning time with the Monrovia city government. She is under the instruction of Alison Meloserdoff, recently named Teacher of the Year by the Monrovia Teachers Association.
~ Library Board Member Joel Angel Hernandez and former Planning Commissioner Robert McClellan both died recently. Hernandez passed away at the age of 25 after a sudden and unexpected illness. McClellan served on the Planning Commission until June 2022. Hernandez' family has set up a GoFundMe page (here) to help with unexpected funeral costs.
~ Monrovia Police Department will hold its first recruitment event of the year tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UltraFlex Gym (204 W. Foothill). Officers will be present to answer questions, there will be a push-up challenge, and $400 of gift cards donated by Ultra Flex Fitness.
~ Clifton Middle School (226 S. Ivy) students' Spring Concert will be Thursday, April 27. Early admission at 6 p.m., general seating at 6:30 and concert at 7 p.m., at the school. The students received "superior" and "excellent" scores at the annual Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Festival in San Juan Capistrano.
~ Boys & Girls Clubs of America will honor Monrovia High School Student, Ravyn Braford as its Youth of the Year. It will also honor runner up, Brieana Pettway, and Distinguished Alumna, Christen Austin (Monrovia High School Class of 2011). Monrovia resident, Arlene Shirk, will be presented with the volunteer of the year award. For more information, contact Amanda Navar at navar@foothillsbgc.org or 594-3258.
- Brad Haugaared
