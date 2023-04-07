News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Free Compost and Mulch April 15
Free compost and mulch next Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain). Email Petra Beglarian at pbeglarian@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5562 if you want to make reservations
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/07/2023
