News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Compost and Mulch April 15


Free compost and mulch next Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain). Email Petra Beglarian at pbeglarian@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5562 if you want to make reservations

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)