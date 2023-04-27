News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Give Your Advice on How School District Should Spend Its Money
Monrovia School District is asking for community input to help shape its Local Control and Accountability Plan, used to decide how to spend its money. Here are the surveys:
English
Spanish
Student
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/27/2023
