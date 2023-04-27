Monrovia Police: Rock-Throwing Juveniles; Motorcyclist Injured by Other Motorcyclists; Catalytic Converter Thefts; Woman Slaps Husband, Attempts to Slash His Tires; Etc.

Traffic Collision
April 20 at 8:46 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia. Officers and paramedics arrived to check on the wellbeing of those involved. No injuries were reported. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
April 20 at 3:40 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Olive called to report that the catalytic converter from his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 9:33 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Duarte and California for a traffic violation. A computer check of the driver revealed an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
April 21 at 3:35 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary alarm in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the rear window was broken. There were no vehicles or people around the restaurant when officers arrived. When officers reviewed the security cameras, it showed two suspects made entry and removed cash. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 21 at 9:29 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. Officers arrived to check on the wellbeing of everyone involved. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft
April 21 at 10:26 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Lime reported the catalytic converter of their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Juvenile Problems
April 21 at 7:38 p.m., witnesses in the 200 block of W. Lime called to report that a group of juveniles where throwing rocks at homes. Officers responded and were unable to locate the juveniles. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 22 at 1:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington called to report that a subject was at the residence causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and determined the subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 22 at 3:50 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the area of Duarte and Tenth. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing
April 22 at 3:53 p.m., an employee from a facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle called to report that two residents left and did not returned. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 22 at 5:38 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was arrested. A firearm was located inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to 1100 block of Royal Oaks regarding a domestic violence incident. A married couple was arguing and the female subject slapped the male subject. She tried to prevent him leaving the location by attempting to slash his tires. Officers arrived and arrested the female suspect. She was transported to the MPD jail.
Theft
April 22 at 7:02 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim’s wallet was stolen while she was shopping at the location. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 22 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks regarding a hit and run traffic collision. A motorcyclist suffered an accident caused by a group of motorcyclists. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to local hospital for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 9:32 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Peck and Live Oak an officer saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 23 at 12:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain and Central regarding two vehicles involved in a traffic collision. The suspect vehicle did not stay behind and fled the scene. The victim suffered injuries and had complaint of pain, but refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 2:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Longden saw a vehicle commit a traffic offense. A traffic stop was conducted and a DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Under the Influence of Drugs – Suspects Arrested
April 23 at 2:13 a.m., while patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a female and male subject in the park after hours. The subjects were contacted and they showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Both suspects were evaluated and found to be under the influence. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
April 23 at 2:41 p.m., witnesses in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male adult causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted a male adult who was visibly upset and made comments of hurting people in the park. It was determined he was a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto
April 23 at 6:45 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 300 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 23 at 7:06 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Monterey and Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 23 at 7:20 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
April 23 at 7:29 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 200 block of Melrose. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 24 at 7:32 a.m., a caller reported her vehicle had been broken into during the night in the 100 block of W. Cypress. The suspects then used the victim's credit card at different locations. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Drugs / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 11:52 a.m., a female adult entered a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington and took multiple items without paying. Officers arrived and detained the suspect outside of the store along with the stolen items and drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed she had a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
April 24 at 12:59 p.m., a resident from the 500 block of E. Cherry reported someone had stolen her identity. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 24 at 6:06 p.m., an employee from the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft that occurred earlier in the day and merchandise was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 24 at 6:16 p.m., a victim reported his vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Brandishing a Firearm
April 24 at 8:41 p.m., a witness reported that a male subject in the area of Mountain and Huntington brandished a firearm while in an argument with another male. The subject then left the scene. Officers located the vehicle at a residence nearby but the subject denied being involved. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
April 24 at 9:08 p.m., a victim reported that someone stole the rear license plate from his vehicle in the 400 block of Genoa. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 9:00 a.m., an officer saw a male subject who was known to have warrants. A warrant check was conducted and the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 25 at 2:29 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Grand and Foothill. A vehicle rear ended a vehicle which caused a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 25 at 3:52 p.m., a caller from Royal Oaks and Bradbury reported a vehicle had collided into a bicyclist who received minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Located
April 25 at 6:24 p.m., a resident from a facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle who had been reported missing was located.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 2:09 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Olive reported that her ex-boyfriend slapped her multiple times. The victim sustained minor injuries. The ex-boyfriend was located, arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering
April 26 at 3:10 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle's door lock had only been damaged. This investigation is continuing.
