Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Fire Scene

On Monday, October 24th, 2022, at approximately 5:09 p.m., Monrovia Police Department Dispatch began receiving 911 calls regarding a structure fire in the 1100 block of S. Mountain Ave. Reports were of heavy smoke and visible flames to the rear of a warehouse facility. Multiple callers also reported seeing a suspicious person fleeing the location. A description and direction of travel was provided to responding officers.
Monrovia Police Department officers arrived on scene and confirmed the size and scope of the fire, as well as determining that there were no occupants trapped or otherwise in danger. Immediate evacuations of nearby buildings took place, and Monrovia Fire and Rescue personnel assumed control of the scene to extinguish the flames.
Based on the possible suspect description obtained from witnesses, officers from both day shift and night shift, as well as those from neighboring agencies, began a wide area search. A person matching the description was seen several blocks away in the City of Duarte. When officers attempted contact, the suspect immediately fled into a large business park. Officers set a perimeter around the business park and a search was conducted. The suspicious person was eventually located and detained. Witnesses positively identified the detained person as the same seen fleeing the location of the fire. The subject was arrested and is currently being held pending a court appearance.
This investigation is ongoing, and being handled in partnership between the Monrovia Police Department's Detective Bureau, the Monrovia Fire and Rescue Arson Team, and members of the Pasadena Fire Department's Arson Investigation Bureau. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Monrovia Police Department at (626) 256-8000. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
