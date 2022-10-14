Fire Department Offers Free Smoke Alarm Inspection; Unveiling of Josephine Anderson Neighborhood Treasure

~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue will inspect homes to ensure residents have the appropriate number of smoke alarms. To schedule an inspection send an email to smokealarm@ci.monrovia.ca.us t.ly/oIvX
~ Monrovia Area Partnership and the Art in Public Places Committee will hold an unveiling of the marker honoring Josephine Anderson, founder of the Foothill Unity Center. The celebration, at the Foothill Unity Center (790 W. Chestnut Ave.) will be tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will begin with the Neighborhood Treasure Art Unveiling, followed by free food, games, and music. t.ly/yBYF
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment