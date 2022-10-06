Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill to report he was being followed by a subject he had a restraining order against. Officers arrived and the suspect fled the area, but was located a short time later. The suspect was detained, but no restraining order was located. The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody per the authority of the warrant.
Theft
September 29 at 8:46 a.m., employees at a business in the 200 block of Railroad reported a theft. Surveillance video showed four subjects enter the yard and remove the items. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 9:27 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of Sherman reported her ex-boyfriend walked into her house unannounced and unwelcomed. Officers were familiar with the male subject and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. Officers arrived and located the male subject. The suspect was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 30 at 4:41 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Lemon reported a female subject was screaming in the middle of the street. An investigation revealed that the suspect was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 7:14 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report a suspicious male checking door handles in the parking lot. Officers arrived and detained the subject. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drugs / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
September 30 at 10:37 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1000 block E. Huntington when he observed a motorist make a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. During the stop the officer discovered the driver was unlicensed and the passenger was in possession of illegal narcotics. They were both arrested, issued citations, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 11:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington when he observed a motorist make a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. During the stop the officer discovered the driver had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 2:46 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that a male subject stole items. Officers arrived, located the subject and recovered the stolen items. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 30 at 7:10 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft had occurred several hours prior. They reported two females entered the store and concealed product before fleeing without paying for it. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 30 at 7:15 p.m., a caller reported several vehicles collided into one another due to a traffic violation in the 1000 block of E. Huntington. One driver complained of pain and was treated at the scene. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Juvenile Fight
September 30 at 8:38 p.m., several callers reported a group of juveniles fighting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and groups of juveniles fled. The two main juveniles who were fighting were located nearby. Both juveniles were uncooperative and ultimately stated the other person started the fight. A report was taken and the juveniles were released to their parents.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 1:47 a.m., an officer saw a male subject throwing up on the sidewalk in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. The officer stopped and found the subject was alone and unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 4:47 p.m., a caller reported a motorist was stopped in the middle of the road near Duarte and Mayflower with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Officers arrived and located the subject. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to operate a vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 1 at 6:47 p.m., callers reported a traffic collision in area of Huntington and Monterey. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Officers determined one party was at fault for a failure to yield violation. One party had visible injuries but refused to be transported. The offender was cited at the scene.
Battery
October 1 at 6:57 p.m., a caller reported a fight in progress at a bar in the 100 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived, but the two aggressors had fled. MFD responded and treated the victim at the scene. The victim stated the fight started over an argument that occurred at another bar earlier. The victim did not want prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
October 2 at 12:25 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision near Mountain and Lemon. Officers arrived and determined one driver ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle. The driver at fault was cited for the violation and for being unlicensed.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 1:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of E. Huntington regarding a vehicle blocking the driveway. The driver was slumped over inside the vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the MPD to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 8:37 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle creating a traffic hazard and the occupants yelling at one another in the area of Canyon and Huntington. Officers arrived and located the vehicle parked and one of the passengers standing on the sidewalk. Officers contacted the subject on the sidewalk who became verbally aggressive towards the officers. It was determined the subject was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 3 at 12:39 a.m., a subject in the 900 block of W. Foothill stated he felt homicidal and suicidal. Officers arrived and detained the subject who had a small machete in his back pocket. The subject was suffering from paranoia and kept saying people were out to kill him. The subject was from Idaho and could not explain how he got to Monrovia. The subject was placed on a mental evaluation and transported to a facility for help.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 3 at 7:39 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of El Nido called to report his vehicle had been hit while parked on the street. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 3 at 8:20 a.m., a maintenance worker phoned from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington stating the front window to the location was shattered. Officers arrived determined the business had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 3 at 9:35 a.m., a victim called to report her vehicle, which was parked on the street near Olive and Ivy had been hit. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 3 at 4:22 p.m., a victim reported she parked her vehicle near Wildrose and Heliotrope when she returned to her vehicle she discovered her catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the area of 1300 S. Magnolia regarding a suspicious subject loitering. Officers arrived and contacted a subject fitting the description. It was revealed the subject was reported missing from out of the area. Officers then located drug paraphernalia on him. The subject was taken out of the missing person's database, arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Felony Vandalism
October 3 at 7:32 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lemon reported her vehicle's windshield had been damaged by someone throwing a rock at it. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 9:15 p.m., officers conducted a consensual contact in the 600 block of W. Huntington with a known subject who uses drugs. While speaking to the subject a meth pipe dropped from his clothing. The subject was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Shoplifting
October 3 at 9:37 p.m., a caller from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported two males entered the store and stole large amounts of medicine. Officers arrived, but the suspects had fled. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Felony Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 9:44 p.m., an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle and Colorado and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Officers discovered the subject was also wanted for four felonies from a crime she committed earlier in the year. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Restraining Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 1:35 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported a suspicious person near her business. Officers arrived and contacted a male and a female. It was discovered there was a domestic violence restraining order in place against the male subject. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
October 4 at 3:02 a.m., a driver collided into a light pole in the area of Myrtle and Duarte and fled the scene on foot. Officers found the subject nearby. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment due to a head injury. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 3:10 a.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol at the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject committing a violation. The subject was detained and it was discovered the subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
October 5 at 9:31 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported that his business had been burglarized sometime during the night. Officers arrived and found that the front window of the business was shattered and money was stolen from inside. The business did not have an alarm, however, surveillance footage showed a male suspect enter. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment