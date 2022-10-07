News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
School District Trying Out Flexible Furniture
A Wild Rose teacher is trying out this flexible, white-board furniture that can be put together in all sorts of arrangements. Superindent Dr. Ryan Smith writes that the district is, "Looking forward to scaling this district wide."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/07/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment