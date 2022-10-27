Hart House Restaurant to Open November 9

Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant, Hart House, will hold its grand opening in Monrovia on November 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. the restaurant will open to the public and will be open until 9 p.m. 10% of opening day proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
The new restaurant is at 602 W. Huntington and features the design of black female entrepreneur Kai Williamson & Nicollette Santos in its 2,160 square foot interior and 372 exterior square foot exterior. There will be approximately 30 seats inside and 10 outside.
