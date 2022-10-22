New Art on Display at Community Center - Artist Reception Sunday

The works of a new set of artists (Carol L Curtis, George Liang, Emily Sunez, and Joan Whitenack) are on display at the Community Center (119 W. Palm) and an artists' reception will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2-5 p.m. with live music and refreshments from Rivanis Baking Company and Wine of the Month Club. Cast your vote for People's Choice among the student artwork on display from Clifton and Santa Fe middle schools, bid on members' artwork from and tickets to "The Music of Queen" next summer at the Pasadena Pops.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment