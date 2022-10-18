County Increases Reward Ten Times For Information About Murder of Terry Alford in Monrovia

Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Terry Alford. On Jan. 29, 2021, Alford was shot multiple times in front of a residence in Monrovia while visiting his family.
“There needs to be accountability for this tragic loss of life,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The shooting took place almost two years ago and law enforcement agencies remain dedicated to find the individuals responsible for Terry’s murder. I hope extending this $10,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward so that justice is served. Terry’s wife and children deserve closure.”
According to law enforcement officials involved in the investigation, Alford was on the front porch when four male suspects approached the residence. At least two of the suspects shot him multiple times. Law enforcement investigators believe the shooting was gang related and intentional, but presume Alford was not the intended target.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-5617 or the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.
Source: Supervisor Barger press release
- Brad Haugaard
