School Board: Lower Enrollment, Resolution Favoring $75 Million Bond Measure; Higher Developer Fees

~ Receive a report showing district enrollment is continuing to decline, down by 97 students this year, compared to a loss of 105 students in 2021-22. However, this is better than expected as the district had expected to lose 23 more students than it actually lost. t.ly/YltC
~ Consider a resolution supporting Measure MM, a $75 million bond that would cost property owners 3 cents per $100 of assessed value. It would be used to "fund school upgrades and repairs to help keep educational facilities safe, clean, and in good condition and support educational technology and facility upgrades for 21st century learning." t.ly/YltC
~ Consider a first reading of a board policy regarding higher developer fees for commercial and residential construction to "finance the construction or reconstruction of school facilities needed to accommodate increased student enrollment resulting from new development." t.ly/z-X4
- Brad Haugaard
