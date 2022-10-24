News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Commercial Fire at Mountain and Huntington


There’s a large fire at a commercial building near the northwest corner of Mountain and Huntington. Fire units from several local jurisdictions are there. Photo by Kevin Sullivan. https://shrtm.nu/d7Uk

- Brad Haugaard

