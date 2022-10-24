News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Commercial Fire at Mountain and Huntington
There’s a large fire at a commercial building near the northwest corner of Mountain and Huntington. Fire units from several local jurisdictions are there. Photo by Kevin Sullivan.
https://shrtm.nu/d7Uk
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/24/2022
