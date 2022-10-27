Monrovia Police: Cops Stop Wrong Guy, Arrest Him Anyway; Transient Tries to Steal Man's Granddaughter; Assault With a Bat; Carjacker Leaves His Driver's License Behind, Is Arrested; and Plenty More

Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 1:27 a.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol and noticed two subjects in a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock after hours. He detained the subjects and discovered one was in possession of drugs. The subjects were arrested, cited and released on the scene.
Grand Theft
October 20 at 7:54 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Fifth called to report the catalytic converter from his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 20 at 3:13 p.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Chestnut called to report someone stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 4:46 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Shamrock and Huntington. A computer check on the driver revealed two outstanding warrants. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
October 20 at 7:50 p.m., a caller reported a female being assaulted in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the female, but the male suspect had fled. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 8:09 p.m., officers were patrolling when they saw a subject matching a suspect description in the 100 block of W. Huntington. A records check revealed that the subject was not the suspect, but he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and was taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
October 20 at 10:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Lemon regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. A male suspect became upset during an argument and assaulted the victim with a bat. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 1:27 a.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of Parkrose. The victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her and fled the location. Officers arrived and searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The suspect was later detained. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
October 21 at 1:44 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into in the 500 block of W. Huntington and his laptop was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Suspect – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 7:15 a.m., while in the area of Fifth and Huntington on an unrelated call, officers recognized a male subject from a wanted flyer. The subject was contacted and identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Suspect – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 10:55 a.m., an officer received information of a wanted suspect in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and contacted the suspect. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 21, at 2:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of King. A resident called and reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 1:41 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle had just crashed into a parked vehicle in the 700 block of S. Canyon. Officers arrived and located an intoxicated driver. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 1:24 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. While talking to the rider, the rider admitted to having a meth pipe. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Fire Assist
October 22 at 3:17 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle fire. The fire was a result of mechanical problems with the vehicle.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 12:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation determined she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a possible fight between a male and female in the 300 block of S. Stedman. When officers arrived the male had left and the female was found to be uninjured. Officers located the male sitting in his vehicle. Officers contacted him and found he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
October 23 at 8:38 a.m., an employee reported that someone burglarized a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Carjacking – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 11:37 a.m., a carjacking was reported in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock. The suspect used a handgun to take a vehicle from a car dealership employee. The suspect's driver’s license was on file at the dealership and after a computer check, it was learned that this same suspect had been contacted by our officers in the past. Officers located the suspect in a nearby parking lot. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Threatening – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 3:59 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cherry regarding the victim being threatened by his adult son. An emergency protection order was issued. The son was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 23 at 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Encino regarding a possible attempt suicide. Officers arrived and spoke with the female subject and determined she was a threat to herself. Officers arrived and determined she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Death Report
October 23 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a death report. There were no signs of foul play and the death appeared natural.
Commercial Burglary
October 24 at 4:51 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and saw the front door of the business was forced open. Further investigation revealed items were taken from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 24, at 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding an open storage shed that is normally secured. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Fraud
October 24 at 2:25 p.m., a stolen wallet was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim received notification of fraudulent activity on her account. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 5:08 p.m., a fire was reported in the 1100 block of S. Mountain. A witness provided the description of a subject seen running from the location. Officers and MFD responded to the location. The surrounding businesses were evacuated. Fire Department eventually got the fire under control and extinguished. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft – Suspects Arrested
October 25 at 1:26 a.m., while on patrol in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle officers notice two subjects parked in a red zone. Officers stopped to investigate and noticed open alcohol containers and loose mail in the vehicle. The mail belonged to different addresses. One subject was arrested for mail theft and the other was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Commercial Burglary
October 25 at 2:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a burglary alarm. When officer arrived they noticed a broken window. No one was located inside the location when inspected. This investigation is continuing
Kidnap / Assault – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 12:56 p.m., a caller reported there was a possible kidnapping taking place in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Officers responded and identified the parties involved. They determined a male subject confronted a man and his granddaughter in the park. The transient pushed the male, causing him to fall and strike his head on a large rock causing great bodily injury. The transient picked up the granddaughter and ran approximately 100 to 150 feet before being stopped by an alert witness in the area who also detained the suspect. The suspect was arrested and was taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
October 25 at 4:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Duarte regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim’s vehicle window was smashed and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Scam
October 25 at 4:36 p.m., the victim came into the lobby to report that he was attempting to rent a residence off of Craigslist. He was asked to wire $2,000 to an unknown subject and complete a detailed credit application. When the victim inquired further about the location, he discovered the residence was not for rent and had been scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 12:39 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle occupied with three adults drive into a parking structure in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. The officer conducted a computer check which revealed the vehicle's registration was expired. The vehicle was stopped and the officer noticed the steering column was exposed. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen. The driver was arrested for auto theft, the front passenger was arrested for a warrant and the rear passenger was cited for drug possession. The driver and the front passenger were taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 26, at 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft report. The reporting party called to report suspects came into the store and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 26 at 2:55 p.m., the victim came in to report his employee had embezzled money by changing invoices and creating fraudulent invoices. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 26 at 4:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Greystone regarding a mental evaluation. The husband called stating his wife had texted him that she was going to harm herself. Officers arrived and spoke to the wife and determined she was a danger to herself. Officers arrived and determined the she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area of Duarte and Enterprise. Officers arrived and detained a male and female subject that were doing a child visitation exchange. Both parties said they started arguing during the exchange and the female assaulted the male. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 26, at 10:12 p.m., an officer responded to 400 E. Huntington regarding a theft of a catalytic converter. The victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot and discovered his catalytic converter missing. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 27 at 4:07 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front doors had been forced open. This investigation is continuing.
