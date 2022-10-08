School Board: Increase Developers Fees; Parent Engagement Course; Care Before and After School; Etc.

~ Approving a resolution increasing developer fees to the maximum allowed by the state. The increase would be from $4.08 to $4.79 per square foot for residential construction, and from $0.66 to $0.78 per square foot for commercial/industrial construction. The resolution says the fees will be used only to finance the construction and reconstruction of school facilities. t.ly/yI4b
~ Contract with Parent Engagement Academy of Whittier to provide a "parent engagement" online course "focusing on the social, emotional, and physical development of children from low-income families." t.ly/BU7L
~ Contracting with the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills to provide before and after school child care programs at Mayflower Elementary School. t.ly/BJgZ
~ Recognizing October as "Filipino American History Month." t.ly/OfsY
~ Naming Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 as Red Ribbon Week - "Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free." t.ly/L4sa
- Brad Haugaard
