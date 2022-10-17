Boys and Girls Club Sponsoring Lights on Afterschool Open House Oct. 20

On October 20 Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills will host "Lights On Afterschool" at its facility (600 S. Shamrock, in Recreation Park). This event is one of the thousands taking place across the nation to emphasize the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.
Lights On Afterschool will spotlight the range of programming available at BGCF, including homework help and tutoring, STEM activities, arts and crafts, structured sports and recreation, mentoring, and character-building programs. Tours of the facility will be given by club members. Sign up here: www.tinyurl.com/BGCF-LOA2022 There are time slots available between 3:15-5:30 p.m.
"Lights On Afterschool is a powerful reminder of the resources and support that after school programs offer our children and families," said John Wilson, Executive Director. "At BGCF, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure great futures for kids in need. Unfortunately, we have a waiting list for our program, which is why efforts like Lights On Afterschool are so important, to bring attention to the high demand for services and the need to fund programs like ours nationwide."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment