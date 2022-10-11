Georgie - a Wallflower Ready to Blossom

Shy dogs like Georgie can easily get overlooked, but this wallflower is ready to blossom into a wonderful family member. Her favorite people report that she loves getting attention and scratches and will gently nudge your hand if you stop petting her to urge you to keep going. She walks well on leash, knows several commands and is keen to learn more.
At a young five years old, she qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors Program. This means if an adopter is a young sixty years old or more, then Georgie's adoption is free.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
