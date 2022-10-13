Monrovia Police: Five Catalytic Converters Stolen; Five Mental Health Issues; Shedding Clothing While Carrying Meth; Man Throws Bottle at Bartender; Wife Hits Husband With Table Leg; Drugs and Alcohol

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 410 service events, resulting in 57 investigations.
Grand Theft
October 6 at 4:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Canyon reported someone had stolen his catalytic converter from his work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 6 at 8:22 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Canyon reported someone had stolen his catalytic converter from his work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 6 at 8:57 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Chestnut reported someone had stolen his catalytic converter from his work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 10:47 a.m., a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject was loitering in their bathroom. Officers responded and determined the suspect had a warrant. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 6 at 11:07 a.m., a parking control officer responded to the 500 block of California regarding a parking problem. An investigation revealed one of the vehicles was reported as stolen in Monrovia. The owner responded and took possession of her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 3:36 p.m., an officer in the area of Mayflower and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 8:23 p.m., an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle and California. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested and was transported to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. The driver was then transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest / Resisting
October 6 at 10:52 p.m., a witness in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject walking around a complex and removing his clothing. Officers located the male subject and ordered him to stop. He refused to comply. Officers detained the subject who had an unknown object in his hand and would not let it go despite officer's orders. The subject then tried to break free from the officers as he threw the object from his hand. Officers recovered the object, which contained meth. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 7 at 1:38 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Myrtle reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 7 at 2:09 a.m., a caller in the 150 block of N. Alta Vista reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
October 7 at 2:15 a.m., a passerby in the 900 block of W. Foothills reported a female subject was laying on the sidewalk unresponsive. Officers arrived and determined the female was unresponsive and not breathing. They advised it was an overdose and started life saving measures immediately and administered doses of Narcan before a pulse was detected. MFD took over the care of the female and she was transported to the hospital.
Grand Theft
October 7 at 3:10 p.m. a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report that several of his deceased brother's handguns were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Want Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 4:35 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when he saw a motorist make a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted. It was discovered the driver was wanted out of Pasadena for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
October 7 at 5:32 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Foothill called to report that her partner battered her and left the location. Prior to leaving, the suspect cut her own wrist. Officers responded and did not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 7 at 6:39 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Mountain reported his 79 year old mother just threatened him with a knife. Officers arrived and determined the female was a danger to others and suffers from mental health issues. Officers determined she needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Battery
October 7 at 10:34 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Myrtle called to report he was being bullied by another known juvenile. Officers arrived and determined a battery had occurred against the juvenile victim. This investigation continuing.
Felony Vandalism
October 8 at 2:36 a.m., a Lyft driver called to report a vandalism in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined the suspects matched the description from two subjects involved in a domestic violence incident. The victim positively identified both suspects.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 2:39 a.m., as officers were conducting a welfare check at a hotel parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington, one of the officers saw a battery occur. Officers contacted the male and female couple and determined the battery was a domestic violence violation. The female was arrested for the violation and the male was arrested for being drunk in public. As the couple was being detained, we had another call from a Lyft driver stating a male and female couple had just vandalized her property and fled towards the hotel. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 8 at 5:55 a.m., a caller reported a male subject was at a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle smashing light fixtures with a crowbar. Officers arrived and were able to deescalate a very distraught and angered male subject. The subject put the crowbar down and officers were able to peacefully detain the subject without incident. Officers determined he needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
October 8 at 8:42 a.m., a victim came into the Monrovia PD lobby to report that his vehicle had been stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 8 at 10:36 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of McKinley called to report he'd just seen an unknown male subject breaking into his car, then running away. Officers responded to the area to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 8, at 4:41 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic offense in the area of Myrtle and Longden. While speaking to the driver the officer observed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Prowling / Drug Arrest
October 8 at 6:53 p.m., a caller reported he was watching someone enter his business in the 200 block of E. Foothill via video surveillance. Officers arrived and were able to locate the suspect. The suspect was found to be in possession of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
October 8 at 8:48 p.m., an alarm company in the 3300 block of S. Peck called and advised of a motion activation at a business, but could not see anyone on the video surveillance. It was determined the suspect entered the property by cutting the bars on the office window. The suspect entered the office and fled the same way he came in. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 9:40 p.m., a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called and stated their bartender was being assaulted. An officer arrived as the male suspect was leaving. The officer ordered him to stop, but the suspect refused. The suspect became physically aggressive towards the officer. Assisting officers arrived and were able to arrest the suspect. An investigation revealed the subject threw a heavy glass bottle at an employee causing facial lacerations. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
October 9 at 4:31 a.m., while patrolling in the 100 block of N. Myrtle officers saw an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road. An investigation revealed the vehicle owner lived in a complex in the area. As officers approached the building they heard a disturbance coming from the complex. A female victim with visible injuries ran past the officers and a male suspect was located inside and had barricaded himself in the bathroom. After assisting to the female's medical needs, a tactical plan was devised to contact the suspect. Officers entered the apartment and searched for the suspect, but he had already escaped through a small window. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 7:46 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in the 200 block of S. Mountain. During the investigation one of the drivers displayed symptoms of being under the influence and the other complained of pain. Both were seen by paramedics. The suspect was under the influence was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Assault with Deadly Weapon / Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 3:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cypress regarding unknown trouble. When officers arrived they found a male bleeding. An investigation revealed he had been in an argument with his wife when she struck him with a table leg. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Person
October 10 at 8:44 a.m., a male subject came into the lobby to see about getting his vehicle released. It was determined he was wanted to for domestic violence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 10 at 1:58 p.m., a vehicle pulled into oncoming traffic in the 600 block of W. Duarte and was broadsided by another vehicle. Paramedics were requested and treated the injured at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
October 10 at 2:23 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Colorado when a mom phoned stating her son was having thoughts of hurting himself. Officers determined he needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Foothill to keep the peace. A subject wanted to retrieve property from the location. When officers made contact with all the subjects at the location, a computer check revealed one of them had an outstanding want for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody per the authority of the warrant.
Medical Evaluation
October 10 at 7:13 p.m., a citizen in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a subject asking for money. When officers arrived, they located the subject and noticed he was bleeding from his foot. MFD arrived and treated the subject. It was determined he needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 8:49 p.m., a witness reported a female subject was breaking beer bottles in the area of Huntington and Magnolia. Officers arrived and determined the female subject was drunk in public. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
October 10 at 10:53 p.m., an officer noticed a driver traveling on Walnut partially in the east and westbound lanes, so the vehicle was stopped. The officer approached the driver and while speaking with the driver, the officer noticed the driver displayed symptoms being under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapons Offense
October 11 at 2:35 a.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist in the area of Altavista and Duarte for a vehicle code violation. An investigation determined that the subject was in possession of a firearm. Further investigation revealed the subject was on active parole and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 11 at 9:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Foothill on a report of a traffic accident. When they arrived, they saw the vehicle parked facing east/west in the parking stalls which are facing north/south. Speaking with the driver, it was determined he had a medical emergency which caused him to hit the handicap sign. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and released. He was issued a driver reevaluation form.
Grand Theft
October 11 at 2:07 p.m., the victim in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista reported that the tailgate to his truck was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 4:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a female who was inside throwing items around. When officers arrived, they saw the female exiting the store and she was detained. An investigation revealed she had stolen property from the location. She also had an electric scooter which she said belonged to someone else. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 10:17 a.m., a caller reported a male subject was in front of the 100 block of W. Foothill and it appears he is drunk. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from prior contacts of being drunk in public. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Identity Theft
October 12 at 11:59 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Royal Oaks reported he received letters confirming his recent employment. The victim is retired and never applied for employment. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 12 at 4:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Evergreen regarding an injury collision. A vehicle ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle. As a result, one of the vehicles ran into another vehicle. One subject was transported to the hospital for further treatment and the vehicle was stored due to the driver being incapacitated.
Drug Activity
October 12 at 7:34 p.m., an officer got behind a rental vehicle in the 1800 block of Peck and the driver made a sudden turn to avoid the officer. The initial check on the plate indicated the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was stopped and marijuana was found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing
September 12 at 7:54 p.m., a female subject called to report her adult son missing. The caller lived in Long Beach, but called Monrovia because she received a call from him earlier in the day indicating he was in the 200 block of W. Huntington. She stated her son walked away from a facility in Los Angeles and requires medication for mental health issues. The subject was entered into the Missing Person System. The missing later returned to the facility he walked away from. The subject was then removed from the system.
