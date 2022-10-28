News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Oak Crest Institute Open to Public Today
From 4-7 p.m. today Oak Crest Institute of Science in Monrovia, a chemistry and biology research and education center, will open its doors to the public for Halloween festivities. The institute is at 132 W. Chestnut.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/28/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment