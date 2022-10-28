News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Oak Crest Institute Open to Public Today

From 4-7 p.m. today Oak Crest Institute of Science in Monrovia, a chemistry and biology research and education center, will open its doors to the public for Halloween festivities. The institute is at 132 W. Chestnut.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)