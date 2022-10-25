Happy Go Lucky Dozer Has a Big Heart

Dozer is a photogenic dog with friendly eyes and a wide smile. He was a little confused when he first arrived at the shelter, but now that he's made some new friends, his sweet disposition has been revealed. He's blossomed into a happy-go-lucky guy who has a heart that dwarfs that smile!
Three-year-old Dozer has shown us that he'squite playful. He is a big fan of toys, especially tennis balls. He’s ready to play fetch if you’re willing, but also content to amuse himself with a chew toy.
Dozer might like to doze on your couch, or he just might bulldoze his way into your heart!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment