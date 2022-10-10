Boat From USS Monrovia Discovered as Shasta Lake Dries Up

Photo from Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
As the drought continues a boat from the attack transport USS Monrovia has been uncovered in Lake Shasta, California. The USS Monrovia, not named for Monrovia, California, but for President James Monroe's birthplace, Monroe, Virginia, was built in 1942 and served in Europe and the Pacific during World War Two. The ship was sold for scrap in 1968 but how one of its boats ended up in Lake Shasta is unknown. t.ly/FaJn
- Brad Haugaard
