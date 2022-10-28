City Council to Consider Joining 'Clean Power Alliance'; New General Plan

~ Joining the Clean Power Alliance, a group of cities that provides electricity from renewable energy sources. The city will choose one of three levels of participation, from minimal renewable energy (Lean Power), to mid-level (Clean Power), to 100% renewable (Green Power). However, residents will have the option to change their own level of participation, or opt out entirely and stay with SCE power. Staff estimates that compared to SCE rates, the average bill will be one percent less for Lean Power, equal for Clean Power, and three percent more for Green Power. t.ly/upV4
~ Adopting an updated general plan (t.ly/EgPt), which includes:
- A new Environmental Justice Element, as required by the state. It "seeks to correct the disproportionate burden of pollution and associated health risks often experienced by low income communities and communities of color. Environmental justice is achieved when everyone has the same degree of protection from environmental and health hazards, as well as equal access to governmental decision-making processes."
- A Housing Element that provides goals, policies, and actions that help Monrovia plan for current and future housing needs of all segments of its population and expresses the community's goals about housing.
- A Safety Element that "looks at the environmental safety issues facing the community, such as seismic, fire and flood hazards."
- Brad Haugaard
