Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.

Domestic Violence
October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location regarding a female subject in their medical facility who was reporting she was a victim of domestic violence. An officer arrived, but the victim refused to cooperate. This investigation is continuing.
Active Shooter Call (swatting)
October 13 at 12:00 p.m., a caller in an unknown location reported an active shooter in a school in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The caller stated approximately 10 students were injured. All MPD units responded and quickly realized this had the appearance of a swatting call, but there were reports of a student who possibly had a gun. The school was placed on lockdown and each building was searched and cleared. No student on the campus had a gun. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 12:37 a.m., a caller in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported a male subject near the door of their apartment complex who appeared to be trying to get into the lobby. Officers arrived and found the subject nearby. During a pat down search, officers located drugs. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fatal Traffic Collision
October 14 at 7:54 p.m., units responded to Magnolia and Olive regarding a rollover traffic collision involving two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a female occupant had been ejected from one of the vehicles and was unresponsive. Officers administered AED and CPR until MFD arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 10:45 p.m., officers in the area of Magnolia and Olive were at the fatal collision when a vehicle drove through the crime scene tape. Officers confronted the driver, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding an intoxicated subject. Officers located the subject and determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested for being drunk in public and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Runaway Juvenile
October 14 at 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of N. Myrtle regarding a runaway juvenile report. The female juvenile got into a fight with her mother and left the house. Officers checked locations she frequents and were unable to locate her. She was entered into the system as a missing person. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 10:42 a.m., officers were in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and saw a subject that he recognized as being wanted for a felony vandalism. A computer check confirmed he was wanted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 6:55 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lime reported someone in her yard. Officers arrived, found the subject on the property, and contacted him. He was found to be in possession of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 7:30 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject stealing alcohol. Officers arrived and detained the subject outside the store with the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 8:19 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported a couple yelling in the streets. Officer arrived and detained the male subject as the female ran away. The male subject was in possession of drugs. He was arrested and issued a citation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 15 at 8:41 p.m., the victim in the area of Duarte and Myrtle reported someone just hit his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was able to get a license plate of the suspect's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 12:02 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject screaming in the alley. Officers arrived and detained a subject who was in possession of narcotics. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 12:51 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 400 block of S. Myrtle about an intoxicated male subject. An investigation revealed that the subject had committed a battery, but the victim refused to prosecute. The subject was arrested for drunk in public and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
October 16 at 9:37 a.m., employees in the 300 block of W. Huntington called and reported an unknown suspect broke numerous planters. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 16 at 3:05 p.m., a witness in the 100 block of California called from inside a church to report that a male suspect threw a rock through a window and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 2:17 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Olive reported her live-in boyfriend used force to keep her from calling the police. Officers arrived and determined a domestic battery occurred. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 17 at 6:19 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Peck called to report her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 17 at 8:01 a.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported someone broke a window and stole a lottery box. Officers arrived and reviewed the surveillance footage. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 1:48 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the area of Huntington and Mayflower. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. A computer search revealed the driver had three prior DUI convictions. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
October 18 at 11:02 a.m., a caller reported her storage unit in the 100 block of E. Lime, was broken into and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 18 at 11:02 a.m., a caller reported her storage unit in the 100 block of E. Lime, was broken into and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 18 at 3:17 p.m., a witness in the area of Duarte and California reported a motorist collided into the railroad crossing arms and left the scene. Officers responded and secured the scene. Metro and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were notified and they responded. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
October 18 at 7:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lemon and Shamrock after a citizen heard the collision. Officers arrived and discovered two vehicle collided and one of the parties were complaining of injuries. Officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on the injured party and she was transported to a local hospital where blood was drawn. The investigation is continuing.
Municipal Violation
October 19 at 12:25 a.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon and noticed a subject in the park after hours. The subject was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Drug Activity
October 19 at 2:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he noticed a subject in the park after hours. The subject was detained and found to be in possession of drugs. The subject was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Fraud
October 19 at 10:01 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of S. Peck called to report her vehicle had been stolen Monday and now her credit cards, which were left inside the vehicle, are being used in other cities. A report was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 19 at 10:02 a.m., an employee in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report a vandalism. The caller stated that when he arrived to work he noticed plants that were in large decorative vases had been tipped over and broken. Surveillance footage revealed it was a subject walking west on the sidewalk that tipped them over. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 19, 2022 at 12:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Duarte regarding a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist apparently failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the vehicle. The bicyclist had slurred speech and showed signs of being intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person
October 19, 2022 at 8:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding two subjects trying to break into a vacant unit in the building. Officers arrived and detained the two subjects. One of the subjects stated he knew the owner and had permission to be there and force the door open since he did not have the key. Computer checks revealed one of the subjects had a federal warrant, he was taken into custody.
