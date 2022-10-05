Hart House - Veggie Based Restaurant - Will Open in November

In early November a new restaurant called Hart House will open at 602 W Huntington Drive, in the same building as Panera Bread.
The restaurant, founded by comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Kevin Hart, will feature "plant-based burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes." The company's press release says that, "All ingredients are 100% plant-based and are free of cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or trans fats."
This will be the second Hart House. The first location is in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.
