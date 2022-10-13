Superintendent Says No Evidence of Shooter at Monrovia High - Schools Still Shut to Be Safe

Superintendent Ryan Smith reports that Monrovia High School (and Monroe Elementary because of its proximity to MHS) were locked down today because someone called 911 to report an active shooter at Monrovia High.
He adds that, "There is no evidence of an active shooter at the high school and there has been no violence of any kind. This may have been a "swatting" incident where a fake call is made to law enforcement in the hopes of eliciting a massive emergency response. We have heard that schools in other districts may have received similar calls." t.ly/NDsC
The city added that "Other agencies in the area have received similar calls today."
UPDATE: City Manager Dylan Feik reports: "We have cleared Monrovia High School (MHS) and are releasing MHS from lockdown. The school has a reunification plan to reunite parents with their children, if desired. MHS will remain in session through the remainder of the day for the students who can't go home at this time. MPD continues to maintain a presence on site but have not found any evidence or threat of an active shooter. The City will continue its investigation into the call and any reports we've received today. The City will provide a formal update later with specific information about today's incident."
- Brad Haugaard
