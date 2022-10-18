Fester - Just a Bit Bald, And Loves Play Time

Just like his Addams Family's namesake, Fester is missing a small amount of hair. Unlike the famous follicularly challenged Uncle, this Fester is likely to have a luxurious coat when his fur grows in.
Fester is a two year-old shepherd mix, and an active one! He loves exploring the play yard and chasing toys. His fetch game needs improvement though, as the chasing is much more fun! His favorite one so far is the ball, but then he finds a rope toy, no, wait, it's the stuffed toy!
This Fester cannot generate electricity, but it shouldn't shock you that he is a really friendly and fun dog and will be a great addition to any family!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
