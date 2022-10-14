News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council: Repeal Tenant Eviction Moratorium; Study Membership in Clean Power Alliance; Etc.

At its next meeting (t.ly/oK5S) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider repealing a COVID-era emergency moratorium on residential tenant evictions. t.ly/Zi2z

~  Hold a 5:45 p.m. study session (t.ly/VZaL) on joining the Clean Power Alliance. Details here: t.ly/WBM0

~ Consider proclaiming October 20 as "The Great California ShakeOut" and honor Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) graduates. t.ly/rxjx

~ Consider proclaiming October 22 as Make a Difference Day. t.ly/a8R6

~ Consider proclaiming October 24 as "World Polio Day." t.ly/Bs55

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)