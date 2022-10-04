Handsome Bruno Will Turn Heads

We really need to talk about Bruno. He is an astonishingly handsome Chow/Akita mix who will surely turn heads wherever he goes. He’s about 10 months old and full of fun!
Bruno was brought to the shelter because his family didn’t have time for him. Raising a large puppy can be quite difficult, but we’ve seen plenty of indications that Bruno is treat-motivated and has the ability to learn quickly. This guy will be so much fun to take hiking, camping or on any other adventure!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
