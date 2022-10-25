Local TV Host Ralph Walker Has Died

Monrovia’s public access TV channel, KGEM, has announced the death of Ralph Walker, host of the local television program, Conversations With Ralph Walker. Walker interviewed many leading figures in Monrovia on his program.
On its Facebook page, KGEM wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and hero, Ralph Walker. He passed away this evening surrounded by his family, October 25, 2022.”
- Brad Haugaard
Ralph will be greatly missed. For 20+ years, Ralph captured the essence of public access. He was a singular voice, person, and friend.ReplyDelete