A Moment in Monrovia History: E. F. Spence, One of Monrovia's Founders

E.F. Spence, one of the founders of the City of Monrovia. He, along with J.D. Bicknell and J.F. Crank purchased land from E.J. Baldwin and with W.N. Monroe, founded the original townsite of Monrovia on their land. He was also an organizer of the Granite Bank and of the San Gabriel Valley Rapid Transit Railroad. He and Bicknell created a $10,048 fund to build the first school by donating profits from the sale of their lots to the school fund. In 1890 they opened a "Ladies College" at The Oaks and funded its first year of operation. He lived in Monrovia from 1887-1892. The photo has his signature, "Yours Fraternally, E.F. Spence.". From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
