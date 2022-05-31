Wild Rose Teacher Maria Lomelin Named District's 'Teacher of the Year'

"I feel humbled beyond words that I was nominated and selected for this recognition. I see my fellow teacher friends work hard everyday, so to actually be selected for this recognition has filled me with gratitude and joy," she said.
Ms. Lomelin started out as an instructional aide with Monrovia Unified and now she is a 3rd grade teacher at Wild Rose School of Creative Arts. She said it was a surprise to hear her name called when the award was presented.
"Dr. Ryan Smith said 'The Teacher of the Year is in this room.' I didn't think it was me. So when he said my name, I felt shocked and I froze for a bit. The clapping and cheers from my amazing peers snapped me back into reality. It was a complete surprise."
Anyone that knows Ms. Lomelin, knows that she goes above and beyond for her students everyday. We are very proud to have her at Monrovia Unified School District. Even though she won the award, she said that every teacher within our district should be celebrated for what they do in the classroom.
"We have survived an extraordinary few years, and have evolved," Ms. Lomelin said. "This particular year started off with a lot of unknowns. It was important to navigate through it with love, patience, and flexibility. At Wild Rose School of Creative Arts, I am surrounded by high quality educators who work hard everyday to meet the emotional and academic needs of our students. They have done an amazing job despite all of the things that are happening in the world. Students are learning and happy to be at school. I feel every teacher deserves recognition!"
Source: Wild Rose school announcement
- Brad Haugaard
