Some Monrovia Citrus Infected With Citrus-Killing Disease

Some citrus trees in Monrovia are infected with the incurable and deadly-to-citrus Huanglongbing (HLB), according to City Manager Dylan Feik. Expect California Department of Food and Agriculture staff to be around looking for HLB and treating any host plants within a 250-meter area around any new infections. The disease is spread by a bug, so when harvesting fruit that will leave your property …

  • Remove leaves, stems and branches. 
  • Wash fruit. 
  • Shake out citrus bags before they leave the property. 
  • Inspect clothes, personal items, and vehicles for plant materials and brush them off before leaving the property. 

- Brad Haugaard

