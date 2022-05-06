Some Monrovia Citrus Infected With Citrus-Killing Disease

Some citrus trees in Monrovia are infected with the incurable and deadly-to-citrus Huanglongbing (HLB), according to City Manager Dylan Feik. Expect California Department of Food and Agriculture staff to be around looking for HLB and treating any host plants within a 250-meter area around any new infections. The disease is spread by a bug, so when harvesting fruit that will leave your property …
- Remove leaves, stems and branches.
- Wash fruit.
- Shake out citrus bags before they leave the property.
- Inspect clothes, personal items, and vehicles for plant materials and brush them off before leaving the property.
- Brad Haugaard
