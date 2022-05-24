Statement of City Council Candidate Edward Belden

Hello Monrovia! I’m running for City Council because I care about Monrovia and the people who live here. I am an experienced leader who was raised in Monrovia. I know how special its small-town charm is, and I want to give back to my community. My Grandmother was a school teacher in Monrovia, my grandfather ran a leprosy hospital in India, and my mother was nurse. My family fueled my passion to serve, and now I’m ready to put my education and 20+ years of diverse experience and results to work for our town.
I’ve started and run a successful small business, worked for local and national non-profits, and served in City Government at the executive level. I know when government can be effective and when it is inefficient. I’ve raised $40 million for projects and programs, restored our mountains, revitalized neighborhoods, encouraged business innovation, created jobs, provided opportunities for underserved youth, and built infrastructure projects. I am the current President of the Monrovia Parks, Wilderness and Recreation Foundation, a Community Services Commissioner, a member of the Art in Public Places Committee, and a MAP leader. When I am not working and volunteering, I love spending time with my wonderful wife and dog, especially in our Monrovia Parks.
With so much at stake, Monrovia needs experienced leaders in City Council that can deliver results. I will listen to the diverse voices and perspectives of Monrovia and work toward a healthy, prosperous, and safe community to Keep Monrovia Moving Forward. I ask for your support and vote. Please find out more at www.EdwardBelden.com
