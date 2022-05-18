News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Easy Going Gia Gets Along With
Five-year-old Gia is a sweet cat who’s friendly with people, other cats, and polite dogs. Gia is an easy-going gal who would enjoy relaxing on the couch with you and watching birds out the window. This beautiful tabby has such a calm disposition and would make a great addition to your family!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All kitten adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sundayand Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email
Posted by Brad at 5/18/2022
