Monrovia Hires Kevin McCune as New Public Works Director

The City of Monrovia is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin McCune as the new public works director. Kevin’s first official day with the City of Monrovia is May 23, 2022.
According to City Manager Dylan Feik, “I am excited to welcome Kevin to the City of Monrovia at a time where his knowledge, experience and leadership will benefit Monrovia. Under the City Council’s leadership, we are embarking on a 5-year, $124m Capital Improvement Program to enhance our infrastructure. We are building and renovating parks, buildings, roadways and public areas. With over 25 years of experience, Kevin is arriving at the perfect time and he fully embodies the City’s mission to serve the people of Monrovia to create a community that offers a premiere quality of life.”
As the public works director, Kevin will oversee the Public Works Department with 32 employees and an annual operating budget of $15 million. He will oversee all areas of the department, including: water and sewer utilities operations; streets, sidewalks and transportation; and parks, facilities and open space maintenance. Most notably, Kevin will help oversee restoration and repair of Monrovia Canyon Park after it was damaged by the Bobcat Fire (September 2020) and the December Rainstorm (December 2021).
Kevin has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. In addition, he is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer in the State of California. Prior to accepting the position with the City of Monrovia, Kevin served as the public works director and city engineer for the City of Santa Maria and the City of Lompoc. During his tenure at the City of Santa Maria, Kevin was instrumental in the implementation of programs to improve efficiencies and reduce cost in fleet maintenance, the design of a new interchange at Highway 101/135 and the completion of the city owned Gigabit fiber optic ring to enable Smart City technology deployment citywide.
“I am honored to be selected as the next Public Works Director,” said Kevin. “I look forward to engaging with the Monrovia community and being a part of a team that is committed to providing high level service.” In addition to welcoming Kevin and his family to Monrovia, the City would also like to thank the many wonderful employees of the Public Works Department who have gone above and beyond their regular job duties as the public works director position remained vacant.
Kevin is married to his wife, Jennifer, and they have three children, Sydney, Caden and Logan. Together, they enjoy camping and hiking trips in Yosemite and Rincon Beach. Kevin, his family and their dog, Sadie, will be relocating to Monrovia.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
