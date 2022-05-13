It Will Be 'Extremely Costly' For Monrovians to Comply With Methane Reduction Requirement

~ Consider how to reduce methane emissions, as required by state Senate Bill 1383. This means recycling of food, even for residences, and it is going to cost on your trash bill. The staff report says that, "Implementation of all the requirements that CalRecycle and SB 1383 imposed will be extremely costly."
How costly? Staff proposes phasing in the higher rates, like this ...
Residential
3% July 1, 2023
3% July 1, 2024
3% July 1, 2025
Commercial and Multi-Family
7% July 1, 2023
7% July 1, 2024
7% July 1, 2025
More detail here: https://tny.im/yH3oZ
~ Consider continuing to work with Mountainside Communion Church, at Magnolia and Colorado, on the Monrovia Community Garden program. Staff recommends putting $24,000 into the program for the year. https://tny.im/Zqn3u
~ Hold a study session to review the proposed 2022-23 budget and the schedule of fees and charges. https://tny.im/8jasE
- Brad Haugaard
