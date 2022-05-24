New Music Academy Opening in Monrovia

Monrovia Music Academy (MMA) will celebrate its launch with a Grand Opening Weekend June 9-12 where students and parents can learn more about the academy's programs. Lessons will be offered in piano, guitar, voice, drums, bass, DJ, music production, ukulele, violin, viola, trombone, saxophone, trumpet, flute, and clarinet.
Geist founded PMA in 2011 to give students and their families a fun, safe, and supportive place where they could build confidence and explore their own creativity through music. Like PMA, MMA will offer unlimited make-up lessons, performance opportunities throughout the year, and free band workshops (Tomorrow’s Rockstars) for all students. PMA currently has more than 700 students.
Geist began his music career at the age of five, playing drums in his family band in his small hometown in Germany. He went on to play for bands like The Calling, Camila, and with Ricky Martin at the Grammys.
"With our Pasadena location growing to capacity we decided it’s time to open a new location," Geist says, "We wanted to find a city with families that appreciate and have a need for high- quality musical education. After a lot of research, we realized that Monrovia is perfect for us. We couldn’t be happier to join this community."
During COVID-19, a staggering one third of small businesses closed their doors across the country. Despite the challenges they faced, PMA saw growth and success during this time, almost doubling in size.
Those interested in lessons at MMA can attend the Grand Opening Weekend or sign up for the wait list for a free trial lesson at monroviamusic.com Students who sign up will receive a $75 discount on their first month of lessons. For more information, visit monroviamusic.com or call (626) 408-8622.
Source: press release
- Brad Haugaard
